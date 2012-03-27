(Corrects British man's first name to Neil para 2)
* British man died in November
* Chinese microblogs say death linked to Bo's ousting
* UK man provided advice to intelligence firm
By Tim Castle and Chris Buckley
LONDON/BEIJING, March 26 Britain has asked China
to investigate the death of a British man in the southwest
Chinese city of Chongqing formerly run by Bo Xilai, the
leadership contender whose abrupt ousting shook the ruling
Communist Party.
The British national, Neil Heywood, died and was cremated in
November. Questions about his death have been posted on Chinese
microblogs, which have linked it to the background to Bo's
ouster.
"We have recently asked the Chinese authorities to
investigate the case further after suggestions that there were
suspicious circumstances involved in his death," said a
spokesman for Britain's Foreign Office.
He said the office was "aware of rumours and speculation
related to the case" but did not necessarily give them credence.
A spokesman for the British embassy in Beijing said Britain
had been told Heywood had died from over-consumption of alcohol
and been cremated in Chongqing in November.
Bo was sacked as Communist Party secretary for Chongqing
after his former police chief, Wang Lijun, took refuge inside
the U.S. consulate in nearby Chengdu for a day on Feb. 6. He was
persuaded to leave by Chinese officials who then took him away
for investigation.
Wang's flight triggered a torrent of speculation about Bo, a
charismatic contender for a top post in the central leadership
later this year. He had sacked Wang as police chief shortly
before he fled to the U.S. consulate.
Earlier this week, two Chinese ex-officials told Reuters
central leaders had circulated an account of tension between Bo
and Wang. The Wall Street Journal cited people it said were
familiar with the case as saying Wang said he had fallen out
with Bo after telling him he believed Heywood was poisoned.
Heywood's body was cremated without an autopsy, it said.
The paper cited unnamed diplomats and other people it said
were familiar with the matter saying Wang presented documentary
evidence against Bo at the U.S. consulate but it rejected him
because U.S. officials feared accepting him would severely
damage relations with China.
At a news briefing days before his ouster, Bo suggested that
people spreading baseless accusations were serving the agenda of
crime bosses that he fought in Chongqing.
Neither Bo nor his wife could be reached for immediate
comment. They have not appeared in public since Bo's ousting.
The Chongquing government office and Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman's office in Beijing were unavailable for
comment about the British request.
The Financial Times reported that Heywood, a former pupil of
Harrow School, a prestigious private British boarding school
where Bo's son Bo Guagua later studied, had good connections to
the Bo family and was married to a Chinese national. He had
worked in Beijing as a consultant for a number of companies.
In London, a spokesman for Hakluyt, a UK-based private
business consultancy founded by former British intelligence
officers, said that it was one of several companies which
occasionally received advice on China from Heywood.
A Hakluyt spokesman told Reuters that Heywood "had a long
history advising companies on China and we were among those who
sought his advice. We are greatly saddened by his death."
(Writing by Chris Buckley and Philippa Fletcher; Additional
reporting by William Maclean, editing by Janet McBride and
Andrew Heavens)