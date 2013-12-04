BEIJING Dec 4 China's Foreign Ministry made a
noncommittal response on Wednesday to a query whether Beijing
would provide any more aid to Ukraine, as President Viktor
Yanukovich arrived in the country from his crisis-torn homeland.
Beijing has already provided Ukraine $10 billion in loans,
but Kiev must drum up $17 billion more next year for gas bills
and debt repayments.
Including the private sector, Ukraine owes more than $60
billion in debt payments in 2014 - more than a third of its GDP.
A Ukrainian government delegation visited China in
September, when the Export-Import Bank provisionally offered a
$3-billion loan to help restore Ukraine's irrigation system.
Asked if China is willing to give Ukraine any more aid,
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei would not respond directly.
"In recent years, China and Ukraine have developed a
comprehensive cooperation in all spheres. This cooperation is in
the interests of advancing Ukraine's economic and social
development, which also has important significance to China,"
Hong told a daily news briefing.
"So during this visit, leaders from both sides will exchange
comprehensive views on subjects of mutual interests," he added,
without elaborating.
Yanukovich sparked mass protests in Kiev after he decided
not to sign a trade pact with the European Union.
He has drawn heavy criticism for continuing with the trip
even as hundreds of thousands of pro-Europe protesters flood the
streets of Kiev, blockading government buildings and seeking to
force him from office.
Chinese state news agency Xinhua said Yanukovich had arrived
in Xian on the first leg of his trip, where he would visit the
Terracotta Warriors archaeological site and an aircraft factory
before heading to Beijing.
Hong said China was concerned about the protests, but did
not link the turmoil in Kiev to China's willingness to provide
financial aid.
"We are paying close attention to Ukraine's domestic
situation," Hong said. "We hope and believe that all parties in
Ukraine can resolve these differences through discussion and
consultation and safeguard the country's stability and unity."
Yanukovich's decision to go abroad could stymie his ability
to hold talks with the opposition, experts have told Reuters.
The former Soviet republic is grappling with a looming debt
crisis, and seeks trade partners beyond Russia and the European
Union.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Ben Blanchard and
Clarence Fernandez)