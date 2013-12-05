(Adds treaty, Chinese official comment paragraphs 6, 10-11)
By Adam Rose and Pavel Polityuk
BEIJING/KIEV Dec 5 Wang Jing, a little known
Chinese investor who has a concession to build a waterway in
Nicaragua to rival the Panama Canal, announced he was also
spearheading a $3 billion project to build a deepwater port in
Ukraine.
"The strategic and cooperative partnership between China and
Ukraine has moved a step forward," Wang said at a press
conference in Beijing on Thursday. "Even though this project is
relatively big, you can say we fell in love at first sight."
A senior Ukrainian official told Reuters, however, that she
had not heard about the project. "I can say that such project
did not pass through our ministry," she said.
The 300 hectare port project is to be located about 60
kilometres north of Sevastopol on the Black Sea. Wang unveiled
it at the same time that Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich
was visiting China's capital.
China and Ukraine signed several agreements on airlines, new
energy sources, coal and travel during Yanukovich's visit. No
details or figures were provided.
In a joint statement, the two countries said they had signed
a "treaty of friendly cooperation", which "marks a stride
towards a higher level of development in relations between China
and Ukraine".
Yanukovich is under pressure at home to show the success of
his economic strategy amid public protests against his worsening
relationship with the European Union.
"In this very difficult situation it is very important for
Yanukovich to conclude large scale projects," said Volodymyr
Fesenko of Ukraine's Penta think-tank.
"The implementation of these projects will depend on how the
political crisis is resolved," he said.
Cheng Guoping, China's vice minister of foreign affairs,
told journalists that Ukraine was in "flux".
"I believe the Ukrainian government has the ability to,
within the scope of the law, safeguard Ukraine's stability in
this situation and continue on its own path to development," he
said.
A memorandum of understanding was signed earlier in the day
between Wang's Beijing Interoceanic Canal Investment Management
Co. and Kievgidroinvest, a little known hydrogeology research
firm registered in Sevastopol, which does not have a website.
The port project, to be built on a dried-out lake on the
Crimean coast, would require a $3 billion investment in its
first phase, Wang said, providing few further details.
Ukraine already operates more than a dozen big ports.
Wang, who says his initial wealth came from a gold mine
investment in Cambodia, grabbed headlines earlier this year when
Nicaragua's Congress granted his Cayman Islands-registered
company a 50-year concession to develop a $40 billion canal.
He is chairman of Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Co., a
wireless equipment company that holds the patents on Chinese
technology for 3G mobile telecommunications. That technology is
now being superseded by next-generation networks.
Kievgidroinvest Chief Executive Alexsey Mayzuk said at the
press conference that his company had preferred Wang's firm over
a large-scale, state-owned enterprise.
"We want a partner who is not purely a construction
partner," he said. "We need a partner who is also a strategic
partner."
(Reporting by Adam Rose in Beijing and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev;
Writing by Matthew Miller; Editing by Jane Baird)