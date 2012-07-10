SHANGHAI, July 10, Dinner at the Shanghai
restaurant "Ultraviolet" starts at 7:30 p.m., after the guests
have been driven to the windowless venue from another meeting
spot by two vans.
Once they're seated, giant projections of red brick walls
appear and start to shift upwards quickly, creating the illusion
that the entire room is sinking. This is followed by the sound
of cracking stone, a starry sky, lit purple candles, and the
ringing of a church bell.
Only then do waiters appear to serve the appetizer: a frozen
wasabi-flavoured apple juice ball.
Housed in a former warehouse in central Shanghai, the
restaurant, the brainchild of French-born Paul Pairet, serves a
22-course banquet that aims to stimulate all five senses to just
ten guests a night.
"I want a single table that I can master. Once you control
every element, from time, food to atmosphere, you make your own
opera," said Pairet, who runs another high-ranked eatery in
China's commercial hub. "Food is the lead."
Each course is served with a tailored set of visuals, sound
and smell. Guests enjoy steamed lobsters as images of crashing
waves are projected onto the walls, the refreshing smell of
ocean sprayed from the diffusers and the sound of waves played
through the speakers.
The restaurant, which opened in May, is a long-term dream
for Pairet, who at the age of 18 decided to make a business out
of one or the other of his hobbies, photography or cooking.
The former science student was fascinated by what he saw in
his first cooking class in the southwestern city of Toulouse. A
teacher showed them three glasses of water, each with sliced or
whole carrots inside - and began to explain the phenomenon of
diffusion and other biochemical reactions with cooking.
"That was very impressive, especially to people with
scientific background," said Pairet, sipping an espresso. "To
cook, I need to understand what I am doing."
After graduating, Pairet first drew attention at Cafe Mosaic
in Paris. Over ten years, he traveled to Hong Kong, Sydney, and
Istanbul, finally settling in Shanghai in 2005 to open "Jade on
36," a restaurant in the Shangri-La hotel.
There, guests order from four sets of menus, each of three
different sizes, depending on how hungry they are.
Pairet soon found guests had difficulty making orders and
particularly in pairing dishes with wine. He felt it would be
good to use a table d'hôte, the serving tradition where the host
decides the menu and guests all eat the same thing.
"Forget about choosing (the food)," he said. "We pair food
together with drinks, either wine or non-alcoholic beverages. To
maintain a balance of all 22 dishes... all the drinks need to be
balanced too."
PSYCHO TASTE
In late 2009, he spent 6 months looking for a place to
launch his dream restaurant, then laid out $2.5 million to
renovate the space.
He paired each course with a beverage - mostly wine,
sometimes sherry, beer and Chinese tea - and a scenario which he
boasted could stimulate the customer's "psycho-taste".
"Then we work on the settings. It can be as simple as the
light or a combination of image projections and scents," he
said.
The current meal follows the lobster with truffle-topped
bread accompanied by scenery of a forest and a scent called
"Autumn Soil". The main course of sea bass is served with the
images of colourful tropical fish swimming around the room.
The experience does not come cheaply at 2,000 yuan ($310) a
guest, but most seatings are booked through the end of September
- something Pairet attributes partly to Shanghai's willingness
to accept new ideas.
Does the multi-sensory experience really add to the food?
"Do you want to read the book of comments (from guests)?"
Pairet said. "If I tell you everything they have told me, I
would appear pretentious."
($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom, editing by Elaine Lies)