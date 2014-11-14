BEIJING Nov 14 Beijing police have shut down
more than 10 "underground banks" responsible for illegally
funnelling more than $22.6 billion out of China, the official
Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
Police arrested 59 suspects, froze 264 bank accounts and
seized more than 800 bank cards after raiding locations in
central Beijing, according to the report.
Police said suspects operating out of their private homes
had borrowed, rented or purchased bank accounts to buy $50,000
in foreign exchange with each account.
Chinese law prohibits individuals from transferring more
than $50,000 out of the country per year, but a money-laundering
industry has thrived in recent years to help wealthy Chinese do
just that -- while authorities have struggled to keep up.
On casino floors in Macau, for instance, an increasingly
popular scheme involves using the government-supported payment
card network, China UnionPay, to make fake purchases.
In July, state broadcaster China Central Television aired an
undercover investigation accusing state-owned Bank of China
of illegally spiriting unlimited amounts of money
abroad for clients.
The bank denied the accusations, saying it was offering a
legitimate service to help Chinese individuals invest overseas
and boost the international popularity of the yuan.
