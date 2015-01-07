BEIJING Jan 7 Chinese municipal governments
must widen unemployment benefits to residents who are not
registered locally, China said on Wednesday, as it dismantles
hurdles to urbanisation efforts by easing conditions for migrant
workers.
China's reform-minded leaders have shown greater tolerance
for slower economic growth, viewing healthy employment levels as
a top policy priority and an important condition for social
stability.
Chinese leaders have pledged to loosen their grip on
residence registration, known as hukou, to try to hasten an
urbanisation drive.
This would help migrant workers, who lack urban hukou, and
are cut off, along with their families, from access to education
and social welfare outside their home villages.
Lack of a local registration should no longer be used as a
basis for denying unemployment benefits, the Ministry of Human
Resources and Social Security said, according to a government
website.
Local governments must also provide free career counselling
and job-seeking services, and subsidize career development and
skill-building, it added.
China has slowly eased household registration curbs even as
the government has struggled to balance goals such as
encouraging millions of farmers to migrate to cities and
avoiding the slums and unemployment woes plaguing other
developing nations.
Any marked weakening in jobs would raise alarm bells for the
government as it ratchets up efforts to support the slowing
economy. These measures included an interest rate cut last year.
China's economy created more than 13 million new jobs in
2014outstripping an official target despite slowing economic
growth.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)