BEIJING, March 20 A glitch in the broadband
infrastructure of China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd caused a
brief but widespread Internet outage in mainland China on
Friday, the company said.
China Unicom, in a statement on its Weibo microblogging
account, said Internet access was disrupted from 1:25 p.m. to
1:45 p.m. local time.
The company attributed the outage to a glitch in a piece of
equipment in its backbone network - a critical, high-level layer
in a national Internet infrastructure.
Internet users later took to social media to complain about
the outage, with comments indicating those affected were in
areas as distant as Tianjin city in the north and Shanghai in
the east, as well as in inland regions.
In February, China Unicom said it had 69 million broadband
customers as well as 296 million people subscribed to its mobile
phone network.
The country's other major broadband provider, China Telecom
Corp Ltd, had 108 million broadband customers.
