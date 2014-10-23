* Nine-month net profit rises 26 pct to 11 bln yuan
* Revenue falls 2 pct to 215.34 bln yuan
* Subscribers reach 297 mln, including 146 mln for 3G, 4G
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, Oct 23 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
saw net income for the first nine months of 2014
increase 26.1 percent to 10.56 billion yuan ($1.73 billion), as
the telecoms firm continued to increase its high-paying 3G
subscriber base while cutting spending on handset subsidies.
The carrier said sales from smartphone users who pay for 3G
internet access rose 24.3 percent from a year ago, reaching
80.36 billion yuan, and now accounts for two thirds of its
mobile service revenues.
The results underscored how Unicom has fared relatively well
thanks to its proportion of high-paying customers compared to
rivals like China Mobile.
Unicom said its total subscriptions stood at 297.1 million
by the end of September, including 145.71 million 3G and 4G LTE
mobile broadband users.
"In the organic business there's very strong momentum," said
Standard Chartered Bank analyst Steven Liu before the earnings
release. "It's really driven by economy of scale in the 3G
business."
Unicom also benefited from reduced subsidies and lower
marketing expenses, as part of a government-ordered effort to
control costs at China's three carriers.
Costs related to the sale of telecommunications products
fell 33 percent to 32.25 billion yuan during the period, while
total costs and expenses were down 3.7 percent to 201.27 billion
yuan from a year earlier.
Unicom's shares fell sharply in August after rivals China
Telecom Corp Ltd and China Mobile Ltd disclosed plans
to cut $2 billion and $1 billion respectively in subsidies but
Unicom did not.
China's second-largest carrier has also been helped in part
by government policies enacted this year that reduce the
interconnection fees Unicom pays to larger rival China Mobile.
Unicom reported total revenue of 215.34 billion yuan in the
first nine months, a 2.2 percent decline from the same period a
year earlier.
Unicom's performance contrasts with that of China Mobile
which announced results on Monday, reporting net income for the
first nine months fell 9.7 percent as Internet-based messaging
apps such as Tencent Holdings Ltd's Weixin ate into
voice and text messaging revenue.
Unicom is still awaiting a full licence to operate its 4G
network, which is expected to boost revenues.
(1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuans)
