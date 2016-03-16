HONG KONG, March 16 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
on Wednesday said net profit fell last year for the
first time since 2010, as China's second-largest
telecommunications service provider played catch-up in deploying
its fourth-generation (4G) network.
Profit fell 12 percent to 10.56 billion yuan ($1.62 billion)
on revenue which fell for the second consecutive year, by 2.7
percent to 277.05 billion yuan, the company said in a filing to
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Both figures beat the 9.13 billion yuan net income and 274
billion yuan revenue average estimates of analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
The results come as network providers struggle to compete
with Internet-based messaging services such as Tencent Holdings
Ltd's WeChat, which customers increasingly favour over
once-lucrative voice calls and short message services (SMS).
"The company is facing difficulties and challenges as well
as numerous opportunities and growth potential," Chairman Wang
Xiaochu said in the filing.
China Unicom will focus this year on accelerating the
introduction of 4G services, Wang said.
Analysts widely expected China Unicom to regain subscribers
this year after catching up with China Mobile Ltd and
China Telecom Corp Ltd in building its 4G network.
The company signed a strategic agreement with China Telecom
in January to share resources and improve efficiency, which
analysts said would allow the two to use each other's 4G
networks in rural areas.
Shares of China Unicom closed down 0.9 percent on Wednesday
ahead of the results, compared with a 0.15 percent fall in the
broader Hang Seng index.
($1 = 6.5191 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)