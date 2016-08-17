BRIEF-Openlimit Holding says maturity of convertible loan changed
* CONVERTIBLE LOAN ISSUED BY OPENLIMIT HOLDING AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 1 MILLION WAS CHANGED WITH REGARD TO THE MATURITY AND THE EXISTENCE OF THE CONVERSION RIGHTS
HONG KONG Aug 17 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half net income profit plunged 80 percent, as China's second-largest telecom service provider racked up heavy expenses to market its fourth-generation (4G) network.
The company said in a filing that net profit tumbled to 1.43 billion yuan ($215.67 million) in the six months ended June, matching a preliminary estimate released in July. That was down from 6.99 billion yuan a year earlier and China Unicom's lowest interim profit since 2000.
Revenue edged down 3.1 percent to 140.26 billion yuan from a year earlier. ($1 = 6.6306 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* CONVERTIBLE LOAN ISSUED BY OPENLIMIT HOLDING AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 1 MILLION WAS CHANGED WITH REGARD TO THE MATURITY AND THE EXISTENCE OF THE CONVERSION RIGHTS
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died at age 77, Fox News said on Thursday.