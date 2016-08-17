HONG KONG Aug 17 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half net income profit plunged 80 percent, as China's second-largest telecom service provider racked up heavy expenses to market its fourth-generation (4G) network.

The company said in a filing that net profit tumbled to 1.43 billion yuan ($215.67 million) in the six months ended June, matching a preliminary estimate released in July. That was down from 6.99 billion yuan a year earlier and China Unicom's lowest interim profit since 2000.

Revenue edged down 3.1 percent to 140.26 billion yuan from a year earlier. ($1 = 6.6306 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)