BEIJING, April 23 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Thursday first-quarter net income fell more than 4 percent from a year earlier as the country's recently enforced value-added tax exacerbated the telecom carrier's declining business.

China's second-largest telecom carrier posted a net income of 3.16 billion yuan ($510 million) in the first quarter ended March, while revenue fell 3 percent to 74.3 billion yuan as income from telecom services fell 5.6 percent.

Shares of the company closed flat on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Like the other two Chinese national carriers, Unicom has suffered due to a new value-added tax that replaced a flat 3 percent business tax, as part of China's effort to reform its state-owned telecom industry.

But Unicom has been particularly struggling to retain users, with its total number of subscribers falling in March for the second month in a row to 295 million, the lowest in nearly 12 months.

China Unicom could continue to underperform financially and do worse than its rivals, China Mobile and China Telecom Corp Ltd, with the lowest net addition of users and the lowest revenue growth, said Chris Lane, a senior analyst at Bernstein, in a research note last week.

However, the company still remains undervalued in terms of its fundamentals and in comparison to international peers, Lane said.

The carrier received a licence to operate 4G wireless networks in late February. China Unicom has said it was hobbled by an inability to offer consumers a 4G network for more than a year, even as rival China Mobile saw its 4G business hit 143 million subscribers. ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)