BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
BEIJING Aug 7 China Unicom, the country's second-biggest wireless carrier, said first-half net income rose 26 percent to 6.7 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) as sales from its mobile 3G and 4G businesses jumped by a third.
Revenues gained 3.6 percent to 149.6 billion yuan, China Unicom said on Thursday after the Hong Kong stock market close.
China Unicom shares ended down 1.6 percent versus a 0.8 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index. (1 US dollar = 6.1578 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ryan Woo)
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.