SHANGHAI, March 12 In UnionPay's curved glass
headquarters in Shanghai's financial hub of Pudong, a plaque
commemorates a visit by former Chinese President Hu Jintao in
2010. Emblazoned on it is a quote from Hu urging the company to
"step up the effort to internationalize and strive to build
UnionPay into a major global brand for bankcards".
China's renminbi currency is not yet an international
currency - it is not freely convertible. Yet China's official
bank card has achieved Hu's dream of global dominance.
China UnionPay has become the world's largest card brand
with 3.53 billion cards in circulation, just over a decade after
it was founded in 2002. Its $2.5 trillion in transactions in the
first half of last year was second to Visa Inc's $4.6
trillion, says industry newsletter the Nilson Report.
UnionPay has achieved this kind of dominance by having a
virtual monopoly on bank card transactions in China, and
according to its rivals, offering low fees to retail merchants
at home and abroad.
In China, foreign rivals such as American Express,
MasterCard Inc and Visa must use UnionPay's yuan
settlement network.
Credit and debit card settlement is a big, profitable and
growing business in China. Interbank card transactions jumped 37
percent from 2011 to 21.8 trillion yuan ($3.58 trillion) in
2012. Central bank regulations also give UnionPay the rights to
settlements for all online transactions in China.
UnionPay transactions overseas show equally impressive
growth, rising 30 percent year-on-year in 2012, according to the
official Xinhua news agency. Overseas revenue now accounts for
around 5 percent of UnionPay's total, according to a Hong Kong
fund manager briefed by UnionPay executives.
UnionPay, which is not a public company, does not disclose
financial results or details.
The United States, home to UnionPay's biggest rivals, has
complained long and often about its privileged status in China.
In 2012, following complaints by Washington, the World Trade
Organization ordered China to stop discriminating against
foreign bank card rivals such as Visa and Mastercard, but did
not make any specific recommendations.
"A more efficient payment card system in China would be more
beneficial for both merchants and consumers," U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk said at the time.
China has yet to open the bank card market.
UnionPay regularly waives fees that its rivals charge and is
known for having the lowest fees in the market overseas, said
the head of bank card operations at a Hong Kong-based bank who
deals regularly with UnionPay.
"It seems they're at an expansion phase, so anything goes,"
said the executive. "They don't mind losing money to gain market
share. Visa and Mastercard don't offer anything like
that."
"When we asked (UnionPay), 'Are your international
operations making a loss?' We were told: We don't look at those
numbers," he added.
UnionPay said in a written response to questions about this
assertion that its overseas operations were profitable.
"UnionPay's international business growth momentum remains good,
and at the moment, it remains in a profitable state," the
company said.
Third-party installers such as EasyLink have helped
UnionPay's expansion by installing its terminals in overseas
retail stores. Merchants are eager for them: Chinese are now the
world's largest consumers of luxury goods.