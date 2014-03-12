* China state-backed UnionPay bank cards used to dodge
China's strict capital controls
* Chinese make fake transactions at Macau jewellery shops
to get piles of cash
* Much of it will be gambled at casinos in Macau, some
will be laundered, authorities say
* Increasing use of UnionPay abroad part of yuan
internationalisation drive
By James Pomfret
MACAU, March 12 Growing numbers of Chinese are
using the country's state-backed bankcards to illegally spirit
billions of dollars abroad, a Reuters examination has found.
This underground money is flowing across the border into the
gambling hub of Macau, a former Portuguese colony that like Hong
Kong is an autonomous region of China. And the conduit for the
cash is the Chinese government-supported payment card network,
China UnionPay.
In a warren of gritty streets around Macau's ritzy casino
resorts, hundreds of neon-lit jewellery, watch and pawn shops
are doing a brisk business giving mainland Chinese customers
cash by allowing them to use UnionPay cards to make fake
purchases - a way of evading China's strict currency-export
controls.
On a recent day at the Choi Seng Jewellery and Watches
company, a middle-aged woman strode to the counter past dusty
shelves of watches. She handed the clerk her UnionPay card and
received HK$300,000 ($50,000) in cash. She signed a credit card
receipt describing the transaction as a "general sale", stuffed
the cash into her handbag and strolled over to the Ponte 16
casino next door.
The withdrawal far exceeded the daily limit of 20,000 yuan,
or $3,200, in cash that individual Chinese can legally move out
of the mainland. "Don't worry," said a store clerk when asked
about the legality of the transaction. "Everyone does this."
Internal discussion documents prepared by UnionPay and by
financial authorities in Macau and China show these fake sale
cash-backs are widespread in such retail stores. The practice
violates China's anti-money-laundering regulations as well as
restrictions on currency exports, according to Chinese central
bank documents reviewed by Reuters. Chinese authorities also
fear the UnionPay conduit is being used by corrupt officials and
business people to send money out of the country.
It's unclear why the central bank, the Peoples Bank of China
(PBOC), hasn't cracked down harder on the practice, although the
documents Reuters reviewed show the bank was aware it had become
a growing problem.
Industry experts point to a weak enforcement culture in
China, a reluctance to hurt Macau financially with 80 percent of
the city's revenues drawn from gambling, and a willingness to
tolerate some capital flight - especially if it can be tracked
through names on bank cards. Moreover, the rapid growth of
UnionPay, including the spread of its terminals at retail stores
across the world, is playing a key role in China's strategy for
making the yuan a global currency.
No one knows for sure how much Chinese money is being
channelled illegally into Macau. Tam Chi Keong, an assistant
professor at the Macau University of Science and Technology,
puts the total at HK$1.57 trillion ($202 billion) a year through
various channels.. Tam says his estimate is based on his
analysis of Macau's finances and interviews with gambling
industry participants.
A senior UnionPay executive said the Shanghai-based company
has long been aware of the payment card abuse in Macau and
elsewhere, but was limited in its ability to act. That's because
the primary responsibility lies with authorities in Macau or any
other country where the fraud is taking place, he said.
"The problem you are talking about has existed for several
years," said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"We have continuously taken measures."
THE GOVERNMENT'S SON
Though relatively unknown in the West, UnionPay has quietly
grown to become one of the biggest card brands and payment
networks in the world, accepted in 142 countries. There are more
UnionPay cards in circulation now than any other brand - 3.53
billion, or nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to
the industry newsletter, the Nilson Report. Visa remains the
world leader by transaction value with $4.6 trillion in card
transactions in the first half of 2013; UnionPay was second with
$2.5 trillion.
If UnionPay poses a problem for Chinese authorities, it
is a problem of their own making. The card brand is often seen
as an arm of Chinese state policy.
UnionPay was established in 2002 by the PBOC and the State
Council or Cabinet. Its founding shareholders were 85 Chinese
banks, led by the five biggest state-owned banks. Former senior
PBOC officials still fill the company's top ranks, including
UnionPay's current chairman, Su Ning, and its former president,
Xu Luode. They declined requests to be interviewed.
UnionPay dominates the card market in China thanks to a
central bank decree that requires all card issuers, including
foreign ones, to process their yuan-based transactions through
UnionPay's electronic payment network. All Chinese merchants and
automated teller machines are required to process their yuan
transactions through UnionPay. The World Trade Organization in
July 2012 ruled that China was discriminating against foreign
card brands, but it made no specific recommendations. Foreign
card brands still have to use UnionPay for settlements in China.
UnionPay's increasing use overseas is part of Beijing's
multi-pronged strategy to eventually open up China's capital
account and internationalize the yuan, which is formally known
as the renminbi or yuan. Beijing also eased restrictions on many
kinds of capital transfers as it gradually loosens up control
over the currency, making it easier for money to leave China's
borders. The efforts have paid dividends. The renminbi has
already overtaken the euro to become the second-most used
currency in trade finance, according to data from global
transaction services organisation SWIFT.
"(China) may be happy to see UnionPay sweeping different
markets across the world in different countries and
territories," said Yan Lixin, head of Fudan University's China
Centre for Anti-Money Laundering Studies in Shanghai. "It is
backed up by the government. It is the real son of the
government."
At the same time, these changes have vastly complicated the
compliance challenges for UnionPay. While the card system is
helping monetary authorities open up the capital account, it is
also enabling people to funnel their ill-gotten gains out of
China, said Yan. "It's not the only tool" for money laundering,
Yan says, "but it's a major tool."
Macau is a prime gateway for this activity. It is the only
place in China where casino gambling is legal, and so Chinese
gamblers bring vast sums of money here. Because Macau is
administered separately from the mainland, there are
restrictions on how much currency mainland Chinese can take into
the gambling haven. But gamblers find ways of skirting currency
controls when they cross into Macau. And much of the money these
mainlanders ostensibly take to Macau for gambling, Chinese
authorities believe, is actually going abroad into bank
accounts.
Any steps to clamp down on UnionPay cashback transactions
would likely rattle Macau, because the cash also feeds the
casino sector on which the territory's $43.6 billion economy
overwhelmingly depends. Macau is now the world's biggest
gambling hub, with revenues seven times those of Las Vegas. Last
year, gambling revenue rose 19 percent to $45.2 billion. Nearly
40 percent of that went to the government in taxes.
Beijing is particularly concerned about the role of this
capital flight in the country's endemic government corruption
scandals. An internal research report in 2008 by the PBOC
identified UnionPay cards as one of the main tools for corrupt
individuals to facilitate cross-border transfer of funds. The
central bank report said the practice was growing rapidly.
Many card users follow their money abroad. Since the
mid-1990s, an estimated 16,000 to 18,000 Communist party
officials, businessmen, CEOs and other individuals have
"disappeared" from China, according to a separate PBOC report
prepared in 2008 - taking with them some 800 billion yuan ($133
billion).
But the practice isn't limited to corrupt officials. The
ubiquitous UnionPay card, with its instant access to piles of
cash, has made the task of whisking money out of China far
easier for ordinary Chinese.
CAPITAL FLIGHT
Today, the outflow is gathering pace.
In Macau, UnionPay card transactions reached 130 billion
Macau patacas ($16.77 billion) in just the first four months of
2012, up from 88.1 billion patacas in all of 2011, according to
a confidential report by Macau's banking regulator, the Macau
Monetary Authority reviewed by Reuters. Around 90 percent of
those transactions were "highly concentrated in jewellery,
ornament and luxury watch sales", the report said.
If that rate persisted for the full year, UnionPay sales in
Macau for all of 2012 would have reached nearly $50 billion -
nearly $45 billion of it for jewellery-related sales, a figure
exceeding even Macau's total gambling revenues that year.
"Are these actual transactions? Where does this money come
from?" the deputy head of the Monetary Authority, Wan Sin Long,
asked in the document.
"Banks have not carried out good monitoring, nor earnestly
handled the situation," Wan was cited as saying in the document.
"If this continues, this could affect the question of the
further opening up of the yuan."
All the counter-parties involved benefit from these cashback
transactions, an industry source said. The retail merchant makes
money on the exchange rate, the way a currency trader would. The
Macau banks overseeing the merchant charge 1 percent to 2
percent on the transaction. And the UnionPay card-issuing bank
back in China will generally charge around 1 percent on the
transaction, the source said.
The cashback activity is spreading beyond Macau to other
Chinese tourist destinations, including Taiwan, Japan and South
Korea, people in the credit-card industry say.
UnionPay cashback transactions reached 9.78 billion yuan
($1.59 billion) in 2012 in Taiwan, almost doubling from the year
before, according to a report by Taiwan's government
investigation agency. Taiwan authorities said in January, given
the abnormal UnionPay transactions they found, they would
consider setting up a cross-straits mechanism to ensure timely
information exchange and prevent illegal money laundering,
according to CNA, its semi-official news agency. Taiwan's
cabinet is considering the proposal.
China isn't standing still. A decade ago, the government
began trying to rein in money laundering, and since then it has
amended criminal laws and strengthened commercial banking rules.
UnionPay officials say they are trying to stamp out the
illicit transfers. One of the main steps the company took came
in June of 2012, when it required UnionPay card-issuing banks to
put a 1 million yuan ($166,000) daily limit on any transaction
in Macau, down from 5 million to 10 million yuan previously.
That limit applies to actual sale transactions.
UnionPay's rivals, meanwhile, don't appear to be playing the
cashback game. Macau jewellery stores visited for this article
said Visa and Mastercard were not generally used for cashback
transactions.
A senior executive with a rival card brand said his company
had "zero tolerance" for the kind of cashbacks allowed by
UnionPay. "We don't allow jewellery stores to give any form of
cash whatsoever," this person said. "That's completely
illegal... Both as a bank and a (card) network, we're supposed
to close it down immediately."
LOCAL AUTHORITIES RESPONSIBLE
In a written response to questions for this article,
UnionPay said it "has always strictly prohibited the swiping of
cards for cash without any goods being purchased and has
collaborated from many sides to boost the investigation of such
risks."
According to UnionPay's "Operating Regulations," overseas
banks participating in the UnionPay system are required to close
the accounts of merchants found to be engaged in fraudulent
transactions.
But local authorities such as the Macau Monetary Authority
have the primary responsibility for investigating suspicious
cross-border transactions, the company says.
The Macau Monetary Authority said in a written response that
bank card-related businesses in Macau have "been subject to very
stringent ongoing supervision."
The authority noted it has "come across a couple of cases of
supervisory concerns, and legal proceedings were taken against
the parties concerned, including merchants." It didn't
elaborate.
Deborah Ng, head of Macau's Financial Intelligence Office,
said UnionPay has tried to take a more active role recently to
"take care of whether there are some irregular activities
involved."
But the card company can do more, she said in an interview.
"They need to have some monitoring of abnormally large
transactions, (and) frequent transactions from some commercial
merchants," Ng said.
NO LIMITS
Despite the professed intensity in scrutiny, the practice
continues openly.
At a jewellery outlet run by Hong Kong-listed Chow Tai Fook
in the Grand Lisboa casino, staff said customers could
swipe UnionPay cards to buy gold bullion of up to 10 million
yuan ($1.5 million) - then sell it straight back for hard cash.
A Chow Tai Fook spokesman confirmed that. He said the store
had "no specific limits on the amount that our customers can buy
using any form of payment, as long as the payment is approved by
the bank when we swipe the card."
At a jewellery store inside the Venetian Macau casino run by
Las Vegas Sands, a manager said card cashbacks
constituted most of the shop's business. The shop was run by the
owner of a VIP room or "junket" operator, which brings in big
gamblers from the mainland.
"I would say there's no upper limit for UnionPay," said the
black-suited manager, who spoke on the condition he not be
identified. "The credit limits aren't enforced at all."
An executive at Las Vegas Sands, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said vendors with UnionPay card-swiping machines have
been caught wandering around the casino.
"People walk around with mobile union pay card machines on
the gaming floor," the executive said. "They are linked to China
(computer) servers, not (ones in) Macau. So it is like they are
getting cash out in China. When we see them on the floor we kick
them out."
That practice also exists outside the casinos, too. Macau's
merchants lately have tried to better disguise the UnionPay
transactions by routing transactions electronically across the
border to China to escape the scrutiny of Macau authorities, a
banker in Macau said.
"They closed the Macau tap, but they've opened an even
larger China tap," said the Macau banker with direct knowledge
of the practice. "The merchants are always cunning."
A UnionPay memo to banks and counterparties in Macau, dated
Oct. 29 and reviewed by Reuters, said the company was aware of
these practices and had initiated steps to stop it. It urged
Macau banks and UnionPay counterparties to crack down by
blacklisting such retailers and fining them.
UnionPay said in the memo it hoped that all parties with
UnionPay linked business would make a "concerted effort to
rectify Macau's UnionPay card transaction market discipline and
sustain its stable longer term development."
A visit to Macau since the memo was issued, however, found
cashback services to be flourishing.
Inside seven such stores, customers were observed swiping
UnionPay cards at glass counters and receiving wads of cash
without actually buying anything.
"We can remit as much money as you like with your UnionPay
card," said a red-haired man surnamed Lai at one jewellery shop.
A yellow sign carried the slogan: "Welcome Renminbi. Welcome
UnionPay cards."
"You don't actually buy anything," said Lai, standing near a
half-empty display case containing a messy spread of watches and
jewellery. "We just help people get money out of China so they
can gamble more."