BEIJING Dec 21 Chinese villagers who have
been defying authorities for days with a protest over seized
land and a suspicious death have postponed a march on a
government office for at least a day to give officials a chance
to offer concessions.
Residents of Wukan village in south China's Guangdong
province had threatened to march on a local government office on
Wednesday as part of their protest over farmland seized for
development and the death in custody of a protest organiser.
But in a sign that the confrontation that has lasted for
more than a week may be losing some momentum, a village
organiser said the march would be put off until at least
Thursday, when the residents would decide whether the government
had offered enough concessions.
"Now, (we) will give them one day to reach a consensus. If
not, next day," Lin Zuluan, a village elder, told reporters late
on Wednesday, before he held talks with Zhu Mingguo, a senior
Guangdong province official.
Although the Wukan rebellion is limited to one village, it
has attracted widespread attention as a humbling rebuff to the
ruling Communist Party, which values stability above all else.
For more than a week, villagers have driven off officials
and police, and held protests in outrage at the death in custody
of activist Xue Jinbo, whose family rejects the government's
position that he died of natural causes.
They and fellow villagers believe he was subjected to abuse
that left injuries, including welts, on his body.
Guangdong's official newspaper, the Southern Daily, has said
the government of Shanwei, the area that oversees Wukan, had
offered to negotiate with the developer to return 404 acres (165
hectares) of land and to compensate villagers.
Underscoring government fears of unrest, in a separate
protest in Haimen, a town further east up the coast from Wukan,
residents demonstrated in front of government offices and
blocked a highway over plans to build a power plant.
Pictures on a Chinese microblogging site, Sina's "Weibo"
service, which could not be independently verified by Reuters,
showed hundreds of people gathered in front of the offices as
riot police kept watch.
