WUKAN China Dec 21 Organisers of a Chinese village that protested for over a week about seized land and a suspicious death decided on Wednesday to cancel a planned march to a nearby government building and indicated that their protests would end.

For more than a week, residents of Wukan Village in southern Guangdong province have warded off police, and held protests in outrage at the death in custody of activist Xue Jinbo, whose family rejects the government's position that he died of natural causes, and against the seizure of farmland for development.

Following conciliatory talks with provincial officials, a village representative, Yang Semao, said the protest march would not go forward and urged residents to take down protest banners, indicating that the confrontation was drawing to a close.

Senior officials negotiating with the protesting villagers had agreed to release three men detained over those same September protests, and to re-examine the cause of Xue's death, a village organiser said earlier.

They and fellow villagers believe he was subjected to abuse that left injuries, including welts, on his body. But the government said an autopsy showed he died of heart problems. Xue was detained over land protests that broke out in September. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Writing by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)