(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry no comment)
BEIJING Nov 18 Chinese security forces in the
restive far western region of Xinjiang have killed 17 people,
including women and children, accused of involvement in an
attack at a coal mine that left at least 50 dead, U.S.-based
Radio Free Asia said on Wednesday.
Hundreds of people have died in unrest in Xinjiang, home to
the mostly Muslim Uighur people, and other parts of China over
the past three years or so. China blames the violence on
Islamist militants.
China has appealed for the international community to
provide more help in its campaign against Xinjiang militants
following the attacks in Paris, for which the militant group
Islamic State has claimed responsibility.
The government has made no public comment about the Sept. 18
attack at the Sogan colliery in Aksu, with Radio Free Asia
reporting most casualties were members of the Han Chinese
majority and police blaming knife-wielding separatists.
Radio Free Asia, citing Xinjiang police, said the 17 killed
were all suspects in the attack, including three men believed to
have been the ringleaders and their family members.
Repeated calls to the Xinjiang government seeking comment
went unanswered.
"I heard from colleagues who participated in the operation
that the military blew up the cave where the suspects were
hiding," the report quoted Xinjiang police officer Ghalip
Memethe as saying.
"That is why we were able to kill all of them with zero
victims [from our side]. Seventeen corpses were gathered after
the explosion."
On Saturday, state media microblogs published pictures
provided by the Ministry of Public Security of armed police on
what it said was a 56-day mission to root out militants in
Xinjiang, though it gave no details of the target, only that all
the suspects had been killed.
Some of those reports were later removed from the Internet.
Radio Free Asia said that report likely referred to the
operation to find the suspects in the coal mine attack.
The Ministry of Public Security did not respond to requests
for comment. While the government often gives details about
violence in Xinjiang, it is not uncommon for them not to report
certain incidents at all.
A spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, the only
government department that regularly answers questions from
foreign reporters, said he knew nothing about the report.
Rights groups and exiles say the violence in Xinjiang stems
more from widespread Uighur resentment at Chinese controls on
their religion and culture rather than being committed by a
well-organised militant group.
China strongly denies abusing human rights in Xinjiang, and
says it is facing a determined campaign from Islamic radicals
and separatists.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Michael
Martina; Editing by Stephen Coates and Nick Macfie)