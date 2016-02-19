HONG KONG Feb 19 Coal mining company Up Energy Development said on Friday it is in talks with creditors to restructure its debt or at least ensure no action is taken by them against it following a default on its convertible bonds due in January.

The default on the HK$976 million ($125.46 million) bond, whose grace period for payment expired on February 18, also triggered cross-default provisions on debt amounting to HK$3.459 billion, the company said in a notice to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"In light of the adverse operating environment of the industry, the board believes that it would be in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders to arrange for a restructuring of the company's outstanding indebtedness to ensure the sustainability of the company," it said.

Up Energy shares slumped 15.7 percent on Friday.

The company also plans an offer of shares to existing shareholders to boost liquidity. The details of such a sale are yet to be finalised, the company said.

The Group has three coal mines in Fukang, Xinjiang region, China, according to Thomson Reuters data. While China is the world's top coal consumer, demand has been on the wane as economic growth slows and the country shifts away from fossil fuels to curb pollution. China aims to close 4,300 mines and re-employ a million workers in the coming three years. ($1 = 7.7793 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)