BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 31 Twenty minutes' drive
from Shanghai's glitzy financial district, dozens of migrant
workers are preparing to abandon homes in old shipping
containers, as one of the more unusual solutions to China's
housing shortage faces the wrecking ball.
Cheap but crowded neighbourhoods are being cleared across
China as part of a stepped-up "urbanisation" campaign by China's
new leaders. The country aims to spend an estimated $6 trillion
on infrastructure, including housing, as a projected 400 million
people become urban residents over the next decade.
But in an ironic twist, the clearance of so-called "villages
within cities" removes cheap housing stock for the very people
targeted to fuel that migration, without providing sufficient
replacement units. The land is sold by municipalities to
developers who generally erect expensive apartment towers.
That throws into question how the government can achieve its
ambitious goal.
"On the one hand, the law doesn't allow former farmers to
expand housing for migrant workers, on the other hand local
governments don't have the money to build affordable housing
either," said Li Ping, senior attorney for Landesa Rural
Development Institute in Beijing.
About 130 million Chinese migrants live in tiny, sub-divided
rooms rented out by former farmers whose villages have been
swallowed by sprawl, according to government surveys.
Policies to provide government-built housing while razing
these shabby "villages within cities" result in a net loss of
housing units, according to urban planners and academics, while
choking off the private rental market that for decades has
enabled China's massive urban migration.
The dilemma poses harsh choices for those who have made
lives in the cities on the slimmest of margins, such as the
migrants in the converted shipping containers in Shanghai.
"They can't just come and ask me to move. I have so many
products here that I sell. So much stuff worth at least tens of
thousands of yuan," said Li Yanxin, a migrant from nearby Anhui
Province who runs a small convenience store out of his
container. His profits - and therefore his ability to pay for
his teenager's education - depend on the low rent he found in
the container village.
Local officials put muscle behind a policy of clearing such
sites, often declaring these dwellings illegal by noting
non-agricultural land allocated to villagers cannot be used for
commercial purposes. Land reclassified as "urban" can be sold at
a huge profit.
"Not everyone can live in a high rise. Especially those of
us who work in the recycling business," Zhang Baofa, who rented
out the used shipping containers in one of the more creative
solutions to Shanghai's shortage of cheap housing.
Local officials, embarrassed by photos of the container
village circulating on the Internet, have vowed to remove the
site within days. On Thursday, after four years of operation,
they declared Li's store to be unregistered.
"This is zoned as village land. I borrowed the land. I
bought the containers. I rented it out. I would know if it were
illegal," Zhang said.
SEPARATE AND UNEQUAL
Chinese cities lack the visible slums of other developing
countries, thanks in part to communities such as Xinzhuang in
Beijing that collectively house about 3.4 million migrants just
within the capital.
A high whitewashed wall and strip of green lawn hide
Xinzhuang's 10,000 residents from surrounding luxury apartment
blocks. Three black chickens scratch along a filthy gutter of
blue-grey water next to the public latrine. Rooms of about 12
square meters each house families of three, for an affordable
500 yuan ($80) a month.
"A regular apartment would be more comfortable, but it's
about 2,000 yuan a month. That's too much for the type of people
who live here. They want to save what they can. We fill the
lowest niche," said landlord Dong Gang, whose former farmhouse
is now a two-story concrete structure divided into about 30
makeshift rooms.
One of the 1,000 original residents of Xinzhuang, he has
been renting to migrants for 20 years. Complicated zoning laws
mean that Dong can't expand beyond the footprint of his original
home, hindering investments that might improve housing quality.
"In Beijing over the last two years they've been 'cleaning
up' crowded tenements - that raises rents and forces many out,"
said Hu Xingdou, a specialist in migrant issues at the Beijing
Institute of Technology.
Within the next two years, Beijing city is expected to allow
migrants to rent but not buy city-built housing units. Even so,
many migrants won't qualify to rent, and the number of
government-built units often falls short of the number of
migrants displaced.
"There is going to be less of this type of housing, because
almost all cities have policies now to demolish 'villages within
cities'," according to estimates by Tom Miller, author of
"China's Urban Billion".
URBAN VILLAGES
For two decades, Chinese local governments have been able to
ignore the problem of housing migrants, thanks to the makeshift
villages and other arrangements that accommodate about 40
percent of migrants. The remainder live at factory dormitories
or tents and pre-fab housing set up on construction sites.
As China's cities and export industries boomed, cheap
private housing helped keep down the cost of labour, says Li
Jinkui of the China Development Institute in Shenzhen. He
estimates Shenzhen would have spent 25 years' worth of annual
revenues to house the people who were renting in its "villages"
in 2000 - a population now estimated at 5 million people.
Of 1.35 billion Chinese, 690 million are estimated to live
in cities, but only about half of those can claim urban
residency status due to an archaic national registration system
that ties all citizens, and public benefits, to their hometowns.
City governments often lack figures for how many people
live in neighbourhoods targeted for demolition, but they can
document their destruction with precision. Beijing's most recent
city plan notes that 171 "villages within cities" had been
"cleaned up" in the previous five years, but as of 2011, there
were still 100 left.
The loss of affordable housing could accelerate, according
to a Beijing plan released Thursday to catalogue "illegal"
buildings on collectively owned land and then destroy them next
spring. Coal briquettes burned in unheated slum villages
contribute to Beijing's choking winter pollution.
European and American cities had huge programmes to replace
slums with public housing, Miller said. "The question is what
happens when they are demolished in China?"
($1 = 6.2158 Chinese yuan)
