SHANGHAI Dec 14 China has added details to its
plans to migrate millions of its citizens from the countryside
into cities, state media reported Saturday, to help restructure
the economy by boosting consumer demand.
The government hopes 60 percent of China's population of
almost 1.4 billion will be urban residents by 2020 as the
country's new leaders seek to sustain growth that last year
slowed to a 13-year low of 7.8 percent.
However, the leadership is struggling to balance multiple,
occasionally conflicting goals such as encouraging the migration
of millions of former farmers into cities without creating the
slums and unemployment problems that have occurred in other
countries experiencing similar migration.
Restrictions on migration, which have created a de-facto
illegal immigrant population in many Chinese cities, composed of
Chinese citizens who have migrated without permission, have
proven a significant source of social instability and have
highlighted the uneven distribution of the fruits of China's
economic growth.
At the same time China wants to maintain an agricultural
sector capable of keeping the country fed independently without
recourse to imports, and some officials worry that this will
become impossible if too many farmers leave their farms.
The statement issued at the end of a government conference
committed to improving the quality of the process, without
mentioning any new policies or timetables.
Indeed, the report specifically warned of undue haste in
pursuing quick results.
The statement said it would improve the quality of
"human-centred urbanisation" in an orderly manner. It said doing
so would be key to dealing with the problem of rural poverty.
It also said more attention would be given to environmental
protection during the process, and said care would be taken to
more efficiently use land. China is short on arable land given
its enormous population, and the government is concerned that
too much farmland is being converted to residential or
commercial property for the purposes of speculation.
"Endeavours will be exerted to gradually allow migrant
workers to become more integrated in cities, fully remove hukou
restrictions in towns and small cities, gradually ease
restrictions in mid-sized cities, setting reasonable conditions
for settling in big cities while strictly controlling the
population in megacities," said an article in the official
Xinhua news service describing the report.
But despite much talk, Beijing has proven reluctant to
eliminate the system and has given mixed signals about how
aggressively it is prepared to move in the near future.
Similarly, regulators have given mixed signals on how land
reform will be managed. Giving farmers rights to sell their land
and keep the proceeds would transfer wealth to individuals and
give them a source of savings if they moved to a city, but it
would also deprive local governments the ability to sell that
land, which is currently a major source of revenue for them.
