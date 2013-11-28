BEIJING Nov 28 A senior Chinese Communist Party
official has shed greater light on how the government would
pursue its policy of urbanisation, including greater private
capital participation, after a meeting to lay out the new
administration's agenda.
The government's role will be to plan the country's
urbanisation programme, provide public services, build
infrastructure and protect the environment, Xinhua reported Yang
Weimin, vice head of the Office of the Central Leading Group on
Finance and Economic Affairs, as saying on Thursday.
The rest of the urbanisation process will be left to the
markets, said Yang.
The ruling Communist Party last month unveiled its boldest
set of economic and social reforms in nearly 30 years, focusing
on the "decisive" role of markets in putting the world's
second-largest economy on a more stable footing.
Yang said the government aimed to allow private capital to
participate in urbanisation and set up more financial
organisations such as banks that will support the government's
policy needs, such as paying for urbanisation.
The government will relax restrictions on private
enterprises entering into the service industry and breaking
monopolies, and boost the development of cities' and towns'
service industries.
China will permit local governments to, through debt and
other methods, widen channels for financing of urban
construction through debt and other methods, to turn hidden debt
into debt that is on their books, said Yang.
China will also set up an effective and regulated fair
pricing mechanism for land for industrial and residential use,
and increase the price of land for industrial use.
Local taxation systems will also be improved, Yang said.