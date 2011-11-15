* U.S. institutions politicising audit inspections -
exchange official
* Only a few firms have real issues, most are sound
* China cannot accept PCAOB's request on inspection of
auditors
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Nov 15 Chinese firms listed in
the United States would be welcomed home, a senior Shanghai
Stock Exchange official said, chiding the main U.S auditor
watchdog and other American institutions for having politicised
company accounting issues.
Zhou Qinye, the exchange's vice general manager, said while
only a few firms have real accounting issues, many overseas
investors are short-selling Chinese companies for profit.
"The current situation is the result of some institutions
seeking to politicise the matter, and it's difficult to predict
where things are heading," Zhou told a conference, referring to
a spat between U.S. and Chinese regulators over cross-border
inspection of audit firms.
Shares in many overseas-listed Chinese firms have slumped
this year after accounting scandals swirled around several
China-focused companies.
Last week, U.S. securities regulators charged Chinese
software company Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd
with failing to file current and accurate financial reports.
Toronto-listed Sino-Forest Corp, which triggered a
wave of selling in China-listed firms in June after it was
accused of fraudulently exaggerating its assets, said on Tuesday
that an independent committee found no evidence of such
wrongdoing at the company.
WELCOME HOME
Still, Zhou said Chinese firms listed abroad needed to
improve investor relations management and learn more about the
market environment and regulations.
But they are welcome to come home, he said.
"One way is for overseas-listed companies to delist there
and come back home, including Chinese and Hong Kong stock
exchanges," Zhou said.
"For the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, this could be an
opportunity as we know that many overseas-listed Chinese
companies are not bad. So we welcome those China stocks to
return home."
Some private equity firms have already started looking at
the business opportunities related to bringing home Chinese
companies which have suffered from the heavy selling.
Chinese firms seeking to list on mainland exchanges have
various regulatory hurdles to clear, such as posting consecutive
years of profit, but Zhou said the securities regulator was
considering relaxing some of those rules.
James Doty, the chairman of U.S. Public Company Accounting
Oversight Board (PCAOB), an auditor watchdog, repeated last week
concerns about auditors' inspections in China. He said the
watchdog needs to gain entrance soon to China to inspect firms
that audit U.S.-listed companies.
But the Chinese government has its own set of accounting
rules and examination systems and cannot accept such a request,
Zhou said, repeating Beijing's stance on the issue.
Marisa Lago, Assistant Secretary for International Markets
and Development at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, declined
to comment to reporters in Beijing about any progress with the
Chinese over the audit issue.
The U.S. has been heating up pressure for an early
resolution, but some experts say such attempts will only
backfire.
"They (the U.S. side) have politicized it. They've made it
more difficult to seek a compromise," said Paul Gillis, visiting
professor of accounting at Peking University.
"The solution has to come from China. There's not much the
U.S. can do, and the more the U.S. does, the worse it gets."
(Additional reporting by Lucy Hornby in BEIJING; Editing by
Neil Fullick and Ian Geoghegan)