BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
HONG KONG Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.
CIC will boost its investments in private equity and hedge funds as well as making more direct investments in the world's largest economy, Ding Xuedong said at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.
Ding, who is also the chairman of investment bank China International Capital Corporation (CICC), added that CIC may also look into investing in U.S. infrastructure projects and the manufacturing industry, which are expected to benefit from the policies of incoming President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.