* Four U.S. cargoes already rejected since mid-November
* Three more cargoes may face rejection -traders
* Rejections follow trade conflict, record domestic output
* China 2013 corn output seen record high-CNGOIC
BEIJING, Dec 11 China has blocked the entry of
another U.S. corn cargo, and three more may be turned away,
after tests found a strain of unapproved genetically-modified
(GMO) corn.
But some believe the rejection may have been prompted by
other trade disputes between the two countries.
The latest cargo of 59,100 tonnes was denied entry on
Tuesday after quarantine officials in the eastern province of
Zhejiang detected MIR 162, a GMO strain not yet approved for
import by the agriculture ministry, a quarantine official said.
Since the middle of November, quarantine authorities in
China, the world's second largest corn consumer, have already
turned away about 180,000 tonnes of the grain.
"It is really causing big trouble and it seems to be related
to bilateral trade conflicts," said a corn trader with a
domestic trading house.
U.S. government data shows that China's appetite for corn
remains strong. It was the top destination for U.S. supplies
last week, which analysts say outweighs any concerns about the
rejections of a few cargoes.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday it inspected
17.6 million bushels of corn earmarked for China last week,
which made up 44 percent of the total amount of corn the
government inspected.
"If they are still importing it, it makes us wonder if this
is more of a political game that China is playing," said Terry
Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International. "As
long as China is taking U.S. corn on a weekly basis ... we are
not going to get bearish on this topic."
About 2 million tonnes, or 78.736 million bushels, of U.S.
corn is headed for China in ships and China has already
committed to buying another 3 million tonnes of the U.S. grain.
China last month fought back against accusations by the
United States that it was blocking a World Trade Organisation
technology deal, with Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng calling the
United States "irresponsible".
This month, China also launched a trade dispute against the
United States to challenge Washington's accusations of having
dumped cheap exports on the U.S. market.
Traders said another three cargoes had already tested
positive for MIR 162, a GMO strain developed for insect
resistance, and were expected to be turned away from ports in
Guangdong and Fujian. Some are not even being unloaded, making
it easier to ship them to other markets, including Japan.
"Rejections will be frequent, following large arrivals in
coming weeks," said one industry source who asked not to be
identified, due to the sensitivity of the issue.
"Some cargoes simply berth offshore and buyers are not
unloading the cargoes before testing results are complete."
The U.S. corn market appeared unaffected by China's
rejection. Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures were
up 2 cents at $4.29-1/2 a bushel late Wednesday morning. Prices
have increased 4.2 percent since China's first rejection in
November.
Large volumes of the rejected corn have been snapped up by
importers in other Asian countries, sometimes with price cuts,
European traders said.
China expects a record corn harvest this year and faces a
massive glut due to weak consumption by the animal feed
industry.
Its corn output in 2013/14 is likely to rise 5.9 percent on
the year to a record 217.7 million tonnes, surpassing
consumption, seen at 197 million.
The country's corn consumption fell 1.1 percent from the
previous year, partly due to outbreaks of bird flu early in
2013, the China National Grain and Oils Information Center
(CNGOIC) says.
