BEIJING Dec 28 China's Commerce Ministry
said on Wednesday that it will extend an anti-dumping probe on
imports of U.S. distillers' dried grains (DDGs) until June 28
next year before making a final ruling.
The ministry said the reason for the extension was because
the case was "special and complicated". It launched the
investigation a year ago, threatening trade that has grown
massively in 2009 and 2010, when China became the world's
largest importer.
Since the probe, total DDG imports in the first 11 months of
this year fell 48 percent from a year earlier to 1.5 million
tonnes. Imports in 2010, all from the United States, had jumped
385 percent to 3.16 million tonnes, worth more than $753
million.
DDGs, a by-product of corn-based ethanol production, have
found a ready market in China, where growing demand for meat has
fuelled a boom in animal feed production that is using up
increasing volumes of corn and soymeal as well as DDGs, which is
used as a substitute for corn by feed mills here.
Four Chinese ethanol producers, including COFCO Biochemical
Anhui Co Ltd and Jilin Fuel Alcohol Co Ltd,
requested the investigation by the ministry even though domestic
production is only about 3.5 million tonnes, and cannot meet
feed mill demand.
Feed mills were opposed to the probe, which has pushed up
prices of the feed ingredient and for meat.
The Commerce Ministry last week urged the United States to
lift anti-subsidy duties on Chinese-made tires.