By David Stanway
| BEIJING
BEIJING Oct 30 The United States is committed
to working with China on the development of new nuclear reactors
in both countries and will also encourage joint bids for
projects elsewhere, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said in
Beijing on Wednesday.
"Nuclear collaboration played an important role in our visit
and deservedly so," said Moniz, speaking to journalists in a
briefing after a series of meetings with senior Chinese energy
officials.
Moniz said the U.S.-based Westinghouse, one of the world's
leading nuclear firms, was prepared to bid for reactor tenders
in Britain with the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)
and the State Nuclear Power Technology Company (SNPTC).
"There is an explicit collaboration with Westinghouse...and
the issue of joining together in terms of a British tender is
part of that."
Despite scaling back its plans in the wake of the 2011
Fukushima disaster in Japan, China still aims to raise its total
nuclear capacity to 58 gigawatts (GW) by 2020, up from just 12.6
GW now, and foreign reactor builders like Westinghouse and
France's Areva SA have been competing fiercely for
new projects.
China's ambitious state-owned nuclear firms also hope to use
the growing domestic market as a springboard to global
domination, with plans to sell homegrown reactor designs and
technologies throughout the world.
CNNC's major rival, China General Nuclear Power (CGN), made
the first move earlier this month, teaming up with France's EDF
in a 16-billion pound ($25.69 billion) deal to
construct two third-generation European Pressurised Reactors
(EPRs) in southwest England.
Two EPRs, designed by Areva, are currently being constructed
by CGN in southeast China's Guangdong province.
Westinghouse, owned by Japan's Toshiba, is working
on the design and construction of its own third-generation
AP1000 reactor with SNPTC, with the world's first ever unit due
to go into operation in China by the end of this year. The
AP1000 serves as the model for China's own homegrown CAP1400
design following a 2006 technology transfer agreement.
"What we are seeing is a very close relationship with SNPTC
in the design and construction of generation three technology,
and it is fundamentally the same generation three technology
that is being applied to four plants in China right now and to
four plants in the southeastern United States," said Moniz.
"Westinghouse and SNPTC are collaborating in developing both
the U.S. and the Chinese supply chains for these nuclear
projects. SNPTC plays a lead role in China and an analogous role
in the United States as an EPC contractor, and that will
continue."
($1 = 0.6228 British pounds)
(Reporting by David Stanway)