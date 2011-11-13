BEIJING Nov 13 U.S. trade and employment problems would not be solved by even a major appreciation of the China's yuan versus the dollar, Chinese President Hu Jintao was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"The trade deficit and unemployment problems are not caused by the yuan exchange rate. Even a major appreciation of the yuan would not resolve the problems facing the United States," Hu was quoted as saying on Chinanews.com.

Chinanews said Hu made the comments when he met U.S. President Barack Obama at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation group summit in Hawaii.

