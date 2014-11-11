Staff put marks on the floor for the family photo during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit inside the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING The United States will be "clear" with China when it pushes outside the boundaries of international norms, including on issues like cybersecurity and maritime disputes, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official was speaking on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing, which entered its final day on Tuesday.

U.S. president Barack Obama arrived in China for the summit seeking to show renewed commitment to his administration's much-touted strategic "pivot" toward Asia, widely seen as an effort to counter China's rising influence.

