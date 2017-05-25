BEIJING May 25 China welcomes increasing
imports of U.S. soybeans, cotton and other farm products, the
commerce ministry said in a report on trade relations with the
United States.
Beijing is also speeding up negotiations on quarantine
requirements for U.S. beef that would allow market access in
China, potentially benefitting 6 million U.S. farmers, it added.
The comments, highlighting some of the positive points in
trade between the two partners, come amid U.S. concerns over a
large trade imbalance between the two countries in China's
favour.
