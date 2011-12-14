BEIJING Dec 14 China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday that it would impose anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties on imports of small U.S. automobiles, the latest in a series of trade spats between the world's two largest economies.

The duties, to affect major U.S. auto makers, including General Motors, Chrysler Group, Ford Motor Company and U.S.-based foreign automakers, will begin from Thursday and last two years, a statement on the ministry website (www.mofcom.gov.cn) said.

The amounts of the duties would range from 2.0 percent to 21.5 percent.