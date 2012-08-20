BEIJING Aug 20 China's Commerce Ministry said
on Monday the United States must cut support for six
government-backed renewable energy programmes or face
unspecified penalties, in the latest trade dispute between the
world's two largest economies.
The U.S. measures supporting wind, solar and hydroelectric
energy programmes in several U.S. states, including
Massachusetts, Ohio and New Jersey, present a barrier to Chinese
exports, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
The announcement, the final ruling in an investigation
launched in November, comes as Beijing and Washington wrangle
over duties on solar and wind energy products and U.S.
presidential candidates trade barbs over renewable energy
subsidies.
"The Commerce Ministry will adopt relevant legal measures,
demands that the United States cancel parts of the measures that
violate World Trade Organization rules and give Chinese
renewable energy firms fair treatment," the ministry said.
Western solar companies have been at odds with their Chinese
counterparts for years, alleging they receive lavish credit
lines to offer modules at cheaper prices.
The United States in May imposed duties of about 31 percent
on solar panel imports from China. It also hit Beijing last
month with a second round of duties on wind turbine towers from
China.
Chinese solar companies warned of a trade war last month
after European firms led by Germany's SolarWorld asked
the European Union to investigate complaints that Chinese rivals
had been selling their products below market value in Europe.
President Barack Obama has tried to parry Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney's attacks on his economic
record, accusing Romney of promoting policies that would hurt
renewable energy and cost jobs in important political swing
states. Romney says Obama is soft on China.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel)