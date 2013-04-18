People set up candles and flowers as they pray for victims of Monday's Boston Marathon bombings, in Beijing April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered condolences to the family of a Chinese graduate student who was killed in the attack on the Boston Marathon and to another student who was gravely injured, the Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

Xi instructed China's Foreign Ministry, the Chinese Embassy in Washington and the Chinese Consulate General in New York to make every effort to help the victims and their families, it said.

The U.S. Embassy in China granted fast-track visas to family members of the two students, embassy spokesman Nolan Barkhouse said.

U.S. Ambassador Gary Locke has spoken to the parents of both victims, expressing condolences and offering cooperation in their travel arrangements, Barkhouse said.

Lu Lingzi, who was studying for a master's degree in statistics at Boston University, was killed on Monday when two bombs exploded near the finish line of the race.

Zhou Danling, also a graduate student in Boston, was seriously injured but was recovering after two surgeries and was able to speak, according to Xinhua.

Lu was from Shenyang in the northeast province of Liaoning, and Zhou is from Chengdu in western Sichuan province. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)