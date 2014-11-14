HONG KONG Nov 14 Chinese inquiries about real
estate investment in the United States surged 35 percent this
week after the two countries agreed to extend the terms of
short-term visas, China's top international property portal said
on Friday.
The White House announced this week that both countries have
extended the terms of multiple entry short-term tourist and
business visas to 10 years from one year. Student visas were
extended to five years from one year.
The relaxation on student visas could have a bigger impact
than the other two, said Juwai.com, an online property
marketplace that refers potential Chinese buyers to overseas
agents. It said there were twice the number of inquiries about
student visas compared to tourist and business visas.
Simon Henry, co-chief executive officer of Juwai.com, said
many parents of Chinese students buy property in the United
States for their children to live in.
"Eighty-five percent of wealthy Chinese want to educate
their children overseas," he added. "Chinese individuals who are
considering investing in the U.S. are very encouraged by the new
visa arrangements, as it removes one of their biggest
headaches."
The United States is the top destination for inquiries about
home purchases by Chinese buyers, according to Juwai.com's data,
followed by Australia, Canada and Britain.
