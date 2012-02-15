WASHINGTON Feb 14 China and the United
States have maintained "very close policy communication" on the
international financial crisis and especially on euro zone debt,
Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Tuesday.
Zhu made the comments after Vice President Xi Jinping
finished a day of talks in Washington.
Zhu said China will continue to invest in Europe and is
willing to join concerted actions to help Europe, echoing
comments by Zhou Xiaochuan, the central bank governor, in
Beijing.
Zhu also said the U.S. government and lawmakers should
recognize the "constant progress" that Beijing has made on its
yuan exchange rate reform, and warned that unilateral
legislative action by either side would hurt both sides.
U.S. President Barack Obama told Xi that China must play by
the same trade rules as other major world powers, expressed
disappointment about China's veto of a U.N. Security Council
resolution on Syria, and vowed to keep pressing China on its
human rights record.