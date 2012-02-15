WASHINGTON Feb 14 China and the United States have maintained "very close policy communication" on the international financial crisis and especially on euro zone debt, Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Tuesday.

Zhu made the comments after Vice President Xi Jinping finished a day of talks in Washington.

Zhu said China will continue to invest in Europe and is willing to join concerted actions to help Europe, echoing comments by Zhou Xiaochuan, the central bank governor, in Beijing.

Zhu also said the U.S. government and lawmakers should recognize the "constant progress" that Beijing has made on its yuan exchange rate reform, and warned that unilateral legislative action by either side would hurt both sides.

U.S. President Barack Obama told Xi that China must play by the same trade rules as other major world powers, expressed disappointment about China's veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria, and vowed to keep pressing China on its human rights record.