By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 China is mounting a serious
effort to challenge U.S. military superiority in air and space,
forcing the Pentagon to seek new technologies and systems to
stay ahead of its rapidly developing rival, Deputy Defense
Secretary Robert Work said on Monday.
The Pentagon's chief operating officer, speaking to a group
of military and civilian aerospace experts, said China was
"quickly closing the technological gaps," developing
radar-evading aircraft, advanced reconnaissance planes,
sophisticated missiles and top-notch electronic warfare
equipment.
While hoping for a constructive relationship with China, the
Pentagon "cannot overlook the competitive aspects of our
relationship, especially in the realm of military capabilities,
an area in which China continues to improve at a very impressive
rate," he said.
Work made his remarks to the inaugural conference of the
China Aerospace Studies Initiative, a partnership of the U.S.
Air Force and the RAND Corporation think-tank. The initiative
aims to boost U.S. research on China's aerospace ambitions.
The conference came as hundreds of Chinese officials were in
Washington for the three-day U.S.-China Strategic and Economic
Dialogue, wide-ranging talks that look at areas of mutual
cooperation even as they address points of friction.
Asked about the timing of the military conference, Work said
U.S. and Chinese leaders both see the bilateral relationship as
one in which there are "measures of cooperation and measures of
competition."
"We're hoping over time that the cooperative aspects
outweigh competitive aspects," Work added. "As the Department of
Defense, we're the hedge force. ... We say, 'Look, here are
capabilities that we see that the Chinese are developing and
it's important for us to be able to counter those."
Work, citing a Harvard study on rising powers confronting
established powers, told the conference that interactions
between the two often result in war. As a result, the Defense
Department must "hedge against this international competition
turning more heated."
The United States has generally felt the best hedge is a
strong nuclear and conventional deterrence capable of
overmatching any rival, he added.
Work said the United States has relied on technological
superiority for the past 25 years, but now "the margin of
technological superiority upon which we have become so
accustomed ...is steadily eroding."
To adjust, he said, the Pentagon is working to develop new
technologies to maintain its edge and lower the cost of
responding to attacks. Directed energy weapons, for example,
might be able to shoot down missiles that cost a hundred times
the price of a jolt of energy.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Diane Craft)