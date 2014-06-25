By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, June 25
BEIJING, June 25 Cyber theft of trade secrets by
China is a threat to U.S. national security, U.S. Ambassador to
China Max Baucus said on Wednesday in the first major public
address of his tenure, warning that Washington would continue to
pressure Beijing.
Baucus' remarks come as commercial ties between the world's
two largest economies have been strained over cyber espionage
charges and revelations by former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden of U.S. spying.
In May, Washington indicted five Chinese military officers
for hacking U.S. companies, prompting Beijing to suspend a
Sino-U.S. working group on cyber issues. It adamantly denies the
charges.
Such behaviour is criminal and runs counter to China's World
Trade Organization commitments, Baucus told business leaders at
an American Chamber of Commerce in China luncheon two weeks
ahead of annual high-level bilateral talks in Beijing.
"Cyber-enabled theft of trade secrets by state actors in
China has emerged as a major threat to our economic, and thus,
national security," Baucus said.
"We won't sit idly by when a crime is committed in the real
world. So why should we when it happens in cyber space?" he
said. "We will continue to use diplomatic and legal means to
make clear that this type of behaviour must stop."
Tensions over cyber security rose in late 2012 after
Washington banned Chinese communications equipment makers Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp from
building U.S. telecoms infrastructure.
Beijing responded by pressuring big state-owned firms to
stop buying U.S.-made hardware, emphasising security risks
following Snowden's revelations, people in the industry said.
U.S. equipment and software providers such as IBM Corp
and Cisco Systems Inc have already seen their
China sales drop after the Snowden leaks.
INVESTMENT TREATY A PRIORITY
Like a string of ambassadors before him, Baucus, a former
Montana senator who arrived in Beijing in March, has made it his
immediate priority to boost the two countries' commercial and
economic links. He has stressed that stronger economic ties will
help resolve a host of thorny political and security challenges.
Baucus said a bilateral investment treaty would help China
rebalance its economy by opening up its service industries to
more foreign investment and that moving forward negotiations
would be among his top priorities as ambassador.
"I believe that the U.S.-China bilateral investment treaty
... today could do for China's investment regime what the WTO
accession did 15 years ago," Baucus said.
The investment treaty talks, which were launched in 2008,
will likely be at the centre of the Strategic & Economic
Dialogue that will bring U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and
Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to Beijing in July.
Disputes over cyber security topped the agenda at last
year's meeting, initiated in 2008 to help manage a relationship
that is growing more complex with China's emergence as major
economic and military power. However, the annual talks have
yielded few substantive agreements.
Lew has said he will push China to speed up economic reforms
and do more to allow markets to determine the value of its yuan
currency.
Washington's aim for the investment treaty is to loosen
Beijing's restrictions in key sectors from service industries to
agriculture, and ensure that foreign companies receive treatment
equal to Chinese private and state-owned enterprises.
China heavily restricts dozens of industries and U.S. firms
have long complained they are forced to meet unfair burdens such
as ownership caps and are pressured to transfer technology in
exchange for market access.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)