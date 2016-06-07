BEIJING, June 7 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday concerns about China's business climate have grown due to a more complex regulatory environment and the Chinese government should open the door wider to foreign investments.

"Concerns about the business climate have grown in recent years, with foreign businesses confronting a more complex regulatory environment and questioning whether they are welcome in China," Lew said in remarks prepared for a roundtable discussion in Beijing among Chinese and American businesses and officials. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)