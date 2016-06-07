BEIJING, June 7 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Tuesday concerns about China's business climate have
grown due to a more complex regulatory environment and the
Chinese government should open the door wider to foreign
investments.
"Concerns about the business climate have grown in recent
years, with foreign businesses confronting a more complex
regulatory environment and questioning whether they are welcome
in China," Lew said in remarks prepared for a roundtable
discussion in Beijing among Chinese and American businesses and
officials.
