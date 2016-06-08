(Repeats Wednesday story with no changes)
* U.S.-China Strategic & Economic Dialogue ended on Tuesday
* Foreign execs say business getting tougher for them in
China
* Some say S&ED commitments not matched by increasing
regulation
* Foreign business in China increasingly pessimistic
* Xinhua says the talks are "shot of confidence" for
relations
By Michael Martina and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, June 8 As the United States and China
wrapped up talks this week touting bilateral cooperation on
strategic and economic issues, many in the U.S. business
community say the annual dialogue is delivering diminishing
returns in resolving commercial disputes.
Foreign business in China is growing increasingly
pessimistic, in part due to the country's slowing
economy, but also because of growing fears of protectionism and
rules that companies think could make it harder to operate
there.
Concerns include draft regulations for China's insurance and
banking industries and a pending cyber-security law that
business groups say could limit sales for foreign companies in
favour of domestic competitors.
Beijing's Made in China 2025 plan also calls for a
progressive increase in domestic components in sectors such as
advanced information technology and robotics, and
President Xi Jinping has pledged to increase government support
for technology companies, raising concerns that foreign
providers will be at a disadvantage.
Those plans and proposals sit uneasily with China's
"commitments to not impose nationality-based conditions on the
sale, purchase or use (of info-technology)", a pledge repeated
during the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED),
which on Tuesday wrapped up its eighth and final round under
President Barack Obama.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said on
Wednesday that China would "earnestly put into effect" the many
important consensuses reached during the talks, but many in the
U.S. business community feel the talks provide a forum to repeat
previously made promises rather than push progress on
market-opening reforms.
"Increasingly, there's been a sense that commitments have
been made, and not necessarily adhered to. There's a sense that
a growing set of bilateral challenges is outpacing the ability
of the dialogue to effectively manage those areas of
difference," said Jeremie Waterman, executive director for
Greater China at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Just hours after the S&ED finished in Beijing, the U.S.
House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday heard testimony on concerns
over China's enforcement of competition law, which include draft
regulations that could force firms to license technology to
competitors or face sanctions.
But the list of outcomes from this week's talks made no
mention of antitrust policy.
China's promise to table next week an updated list of
sectors off-limits to U.S. investors for ongoing talks on a
bilateral investment treaty was seen as a highlight of the
dialogue, though people in the U.S. business community privately
say they are not optimistic it will be enough to make real
progress on the treaty before Obama leaves office.
RELATIONSHIP BENEFITS
James McGregor, Greater China chairman for communications
consultancy APCO Worldwide, who attended a Tuesday event for
executives with senior U.S. and Chinese officials, said
executives were blunt in stressing how negative things were
becoming for foreign companies in China.
"I think they (officials) all walked out of the room feeling
like they'd learned something today and that things are changing
and not heading in a good direction now," McGregor said.
The official rhetoric in China has focused less on the
concrete achievements of the dialogue and more on the
relationship benefits.
The official Xinhua news agency said the talks had infused
relations with a "shot of confidence".
"Only by constantly augmenting the areas of cooperation and
pursuing consensus can China-U.S. ties move in a positive
direction," it said in a commentary late on Tuesday.
That can help counter some of the anti-China sentiment
whipped up during the American presidential race, some Chinese
officials have said.
"During the ongoing raging fire of the U.S. election,
candidates from both parties frequently make a fuss about trade
problems with China. But China has not made an excessive
response because we can more truly and accurately understand the
true nature of problems and avoid misjudgments through the
dialogue mechanism," Vice Premier Wang Yang said in a speech on
Monday.
U.S. businesses also acknowledge that the S&ED has provided
a high-profile forum to air their concerns and are advocating
reforming it, not writing it off.
"In the next administration, the mechanisms for dialogue can
be tweaked to make further improvements and become more
effective, but high-level engagement is now mandatory in the
U.S.-China relationship," the U.S.-China Business Council said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Matthew Miller; Additional
reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Will Waterman)