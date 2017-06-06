BEIJING, June 6 The government of California
said on Tuesday it will work with China's science ministry to
develop clean energy technologies, cooperate on emissions
trading and explore other "climate-positive" trade and
investment opportunities.
The two sides agreed to establish the California-China
Clean Technology Partnership designed to drive innovation and
commercialisation in areas such as carbon capture and storage,
as well as advanced information technology that could help cut
greenhouse gas emissions.
President Donald Trump announced last week that he would
pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris agreement on
climate change, a move branded as "insane" by California
governor Jerry Brown, who is visiting China this week.
Joint pledges by China and the United States ahead of the
Paris talks helped create the momentum required to secure a
global agreement, and included a promise by China to establish a
nationwide emissions trading exchange by this year.
Brown told Reuters last week that he would discuss linking
China's carbon trading platforms with California's, the biggest
in the United States.
