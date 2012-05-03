BEIJING May 3 China should help make clear to North Korea that it should avoid "further provocation", the U.S. Secretary of State said in remarks in Beijing on Thursday.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in her opening remarks for the two-day Strategic and Economic Dialogue, also said that it is critical to keep up pressure on Iran.

The annual U.S.-China meeting is likely to be overshadowed by the case of a Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng, who left the U.S. embassy on Wednesday.