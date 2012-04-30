WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton said on Monday she would discuss every issue
between the United States and China, including human rights, in
Beijing this week but she declined specific comment on the case
of dissident Chen Guangcheng.
"A constructive relationship includes talking very frankly
about those areas where we do not agree, including human rights.
That is the spirit that is guiding me as I take off for Beijing
tonight and I can certainly guarantee that we will be discussing
every mater including human rights that is pending between us,"
Clinton said at a news conference.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)