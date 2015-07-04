GLEN, N.H., July 4 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton accused China on Saturday of stealing
commercial secrets and "huge amounts of government information,"
and of trying to "hack into everything that doesn't move in
America."
Speaking at a campaign event in New Hampshire, Clinton said
she wanted to see the peaceful rise of China.
"But we also have to be fully vigilant, China's military is
growing very quickly, they're establishing military
installations that again threaten countries we have treaties
with, like the Philippines because they are building on
contested property," said Clinton, who was secretary of state
from 2009 to 2013.
"They're also trying to hack into everything that doesn't
move in America. Stealing commercial secrets ... from defense
contractors, stealing huge amounts of government information,
all looking for an advantage," she said.
