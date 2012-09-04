* East Asia maritime disputes shadow U.S.-China ties
* Clinton visit comes at moment of political transition
* Managing risks crucial for both Pacific powers
By Andrew Quinn
JAKARTA, Sept 4 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton has pledged to take a strong message to Beijing this
week on the need to calm regional tensions over maritime
disputes that have raised broader fears of military friction
between the two major Pacific powers.
The last time Clinton visited Beijing, plans to highlight
improving U.S.-China ties were derailed by a blind Chinese
dissident whose dramatic flight to the U.S. embassy exposed the
deeply uneasy relationship between Beijing and Washington.
This time, the irritants are disputes over tiny islets and
craggy outcrops in oil- and gas-rich areas of the South and East
China Seas that have set China against U.S. regional allies.
As Clinton prepares to travel back to Beijing on Tuesday,
U.S. officials say the message is once again one of cooperation
and partnership -- and an important chance to compare notes
during a tricky year of political transition.
But the unease remains, sharpened by disputes in the South
and East China Seas that have rattled nerves across the region
and led to testy exchanges with Washington just as the Obama
administration "pivots" to the Asia-Pacific region following
years of military engagement in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Both governments, too, are preoccupied with politics at
home, with the Obama administration fighting for re-election in
November and China's ruling Communist Party preparing for a
once-in-a-decade leadership change.
"WITHOUT COERCION"
In Jakarta on Monday, Clinton urged China and its Southeast
Asian neighbours to move quickly on a code of conduct for the
South China Sea and stressed that disputes should be resolved
"without coercion, without intimidation, without threats and
certainly without the use of force"..
But progress has been thwarted in recent months by China's
increasingly assertive posture in the region, which has included
establishing a garrison on a disputed island and stepping up
patrols of contested waters.
That suggests Beijing has no intention of backing down on
its unilateral claim to sovereignty over a huge stretch of ocean
and potentially equally large energy reserves.
Political analysts say Clinton faces a balancing act,
pushing on the territorial disputes while keeping cooperation on
track on other issues including reining in the North Korean and
Iranian nuclear programmes, the Syria crisis and economic
disputes that have long bedevilled the two countries.
"One of the challenges before us is to demonstrate how we
deal with areas in which we have different perceptions and where
we face challenging issues on the ground, or in this case on the
water," one senior U.S. official said.
Beijing, for its part, is likely to repeat its opposition to
a multilateral approach during Clinton's visit.
Asked about the issue on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei told reporters that "countries outside the
region should respect the choices of the countries concerned
regarding the South China Sea issue".
Some Chinese media have been blunter still. The Global
Times, a popular, nationalist tabloid, accused Clinton on
Tuesday of "deeply intensifying mutual suspicion between China
and the U.S."
"Many Chinese people dislike Hillary Clinton," it said in an
editorial. "She has brought new and extremely profound mutual
distrust between the mainstream societies of the two countries,
and removing that will not be easy."
WHAT NEXT?
Clinton's meetings on Wednesday will include outgoing
President Hu Jintao as well as Vice President Xi Jinping, the
man who will likely succeed him as China's paramount leader
following a Communist Party congress this year.
Xi visited the United States in February on a get-acquainted
tour and U.S. officials expect him to be a steady-handed leader.
But concerns over China's fast-expanding influence and its
belligerent tone in regional disputes have Washington scrambling
to assess how Beijing's political stars are lining up.
China, too, has its concerns and has pushed back against
U.S. attempts to referee the South China Sea dispute and insert
itself into similar rows between China, Japan and South Korea
over islands in the East China Sea.
While Washington has stressed that it takes no position on
the competing claims and simply wants to see a mechanism
established to resolve them, its forceful calls on China to play
along have had a cool reception in Beijing.
Mark Valencia, a Hawaii-based expert on Asia-Pacific
maritime disputes, said the recent exchanges left "no doubt that
the U.S. is siding with ASEAN -- not necessarily saying that
their claim is correct, but that the bases of their claims have
more merit than those of China".
During Clinton's last China visit in April, dissident Chen
Guangcheng stole the headlines with his made-for-TV escape from
house arrest, flight to the U.S. embassy, and eventual decision
to take a U.S.-brokered deal to travel to New York.
U.S. officials are hoping for no such surprises during
Clinton's 24-hour visit in Beijing this week, saying this is a
moment for stability, not stirring the waters.
"I think the secretary intends very clearly to underscore
our continuing interest in maintaining a strong, positive
relationship," the senior U.S. official said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Eckert in WASHINGTON and Chris
Buckley in BEIJING; Editing by Paul Tait)