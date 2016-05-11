BEIJING May 11 Some Chinese state-owned
entities, backed by the key government agency that oversees
major state industrial companies, have adopted a controversial
defence when they face U.S. lawsuits: You can't touch us because
we enjoy sovereign immunity.
Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), China's
biggest state-owned aerospace and defence company, has used the
strategy twice, while state-owned China National Building
Materials Group Co (CNBM), a state-owned building products
company, successfully used it in a case involving allegations
that Chinese-made drywall led to health problems for U.S.
homeowners.
China's Foreign Ministry in October complained to the U.S.
government over attempts by plaintiff lawyers to serve the
drywall lawsuit on the State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission (SASAC), which is responsible for 106
government-owned enterprises with 4.7 trillion yuan ($722
billion) in assets, including CNBM and AVIC. The ministry argued
in a diplomatic note that U.S. courts have no jurisdiction over
suits against a country's "state-owned properties."
The legal argument concerns whether companies controlled by
the Chinese government can be protected under the U.S. Foreign
Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), which was passed by Congress in
1976, even when their U.S. subsidiaries are involved in
commercial disputes.
The use of sovereign immunity by Chinese state-owned
conglomerates is a reflection of how China's state capitalism
and legal regime is increasingly running into conflict with
Western regulation and jurisprudence, particularly as the
country's overseas investment rapidly grows.
Some legal experts say the sovereign immunity defence,
intended under international law to shield governments from
legal rulings made by a foreign power, isn't a new or unexplored
area of the law, but that it typically does not apply to
commercial cases.
AVIC did not respond to a request for comment. A CNBM
spokesman said case had been decided according to U.S. law but
declined further comment. SASAC did not respond to a request for
comment.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters at a
regular briefing on Wednesday: "We demand that the host country
earnestly respect and safeguard Chinese companies' legal
interests abroad."
Lu said he was unclear about specific cases.
BEHIND BIG WALLS
In March, AVIC challenged a more than $70 million
arbitration judgment against it in a U.S. federal district court
in Dallas, arguing that it may enjoy sovereign immunity as a
Chinese state-owned enterprise. That case is still to be
resolved.
The Sixth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in
December in AVIC's favour in a separate case, by ordering a
Michigan federal district court to re-examine its decision not
to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Global Technology Inc (GTI) in a
breach of contract case. The more senior court said that the
lower court should have more thoroughly weighed AVIC's
sovereignty immunity arguments. The case is now back with the
lower court, where the parties have agreed to a court-supervised
mediation.
Clashes between the U.S. and Chinese legal systems have
emerged in other arenas.
"I think there is a mentality in China that, hey, we are
behind these big walls and nobody can touch us," said Bill Perry
a Seattle-based trade litigator with law firm Harris Moure.
Chinese audit firms also have withheld working papers of
Chinese firms listed on U.S. stock markets during investigations
by U.S. regulators, stating that Chinese state secrecy law
prohibited them from doing so.
A U.S. judge held Bank of China Ltd in
contempt in November for refusing to surrender account records
on customers accused of selling counterfeit luxury goods.
The bank argued that providing the records would violate
Chinese laws, but complied with the order in January after the
judge imposed a daily fine of $50,000.
'ALARMING AND DISTURBING'
The ongoing AVIC arbitration judgment concerns a case led by
Tang Energy Group, a Dallas-based clean energy company. In
December, it got a multiparty arbitration award against AVIC and
its offshore subsidiaries for breach of contract.
The arbitration panel from the International Centre for
Dispute Resolution in Dallas found that AVIC had failed to
fulfil its commitments to help fund a West Texas wind farm and
develop a global wind energy business as part of a joint venture
agreement.
AVIC, in its March filing, asked the U.S District Court in
Dallas to vacate the judgment, arguing that the panel was
unfairly constituted and that it exceeded the scope of its
mandate by naming AVIC's offshore entities in its judgment. It
also claimed sovereign immunity in the dispute.
The claim of sovereign immunity is "alarming and
disturbing," said Greg Levesque, a senior adviser to Tang.
"Anyone working with AVIC or its subsidiaries has to wonder if a
dispute arises whether they're going to claim immunity or act
responsibly."
'THAT'S U.S. LAW'
In the drywall case, China's Foreign Ministry called SASAC's
inclusion in the lawsuit "extremely ridiculous".
"The U.S. court's acceptance of the lawsuit and the attempt
to serve on SASAC through various channels has seriously
infringed on the national sovereignty and interests of China,"
its diplomatic note said.
In March, the judge in the case dismissed CNBM from the
suit, reasoning that plaintiffs had not proven the company
conducted any commercial activity related to drywall in the
United States.
James Stengel, a partner of the New York office of law firm
Orrick - which represented CNBM in the suit, said the
sovereignty doctrine "is highly relevant" for Chinese
state-owned companies.
"You can make the argument that a different economic and
political system gives Chinese companies an advantage in some
ways. But that's U.S. law, and the U.S. government has made a
clear decision that we will recognise the sovereign immunity of
appropriately structured enterprises," Stengel said.
(Additional reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing
by Martin Howell in Singapore)