* Biggest bilateral customs effort ever - U.S. agency says
* China accounts for 72 percent of intellectual property
right seizures
By Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, July 31 The United States and China
have joined forces in a combined operation to crack down on
counterfeit goods, seizing more than 243,000 fake electronics
products, including popular consumer items made by Apple,
Samsung, Dr Dre and Blackberry.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the month-long
operation was the biggest bilateral customs enforcement effort
ever conducted by the United States. It focused on seizures of
goods in ports as they were exported from China or imported into
the United States.
While the operation resulted in only one arrest, U.S.
officials said they see it as a sign that the Beijing government
is finally acting on their complaints of Chinese theft of
intellectual property.
The two countries agreed in recent high-level talks that
they would work together to try to stem the large quantities of
fake goods flowing between China and the United States.
"The theft of intellectual property is a global problem and
cross-border efforts are needed to fight it," said Thomas
Winkowski, the acting commissioner of Customs and Border
Protection.
"Robust enforcement of intellectual property rights allows
innovators and creators - whether in a small start-up or an
international corporation - to profit from their efforts and
gives consumers confidence in the reputations of the products
they buy."
China is the primary source of counterfeit and pirated goods
in the United States and accounts for 72 percent of all seizures
relating to intellectual property rights, according to the U.S.
agency's fiscal 2012 statistics.
Theft of intellectual property rights costs U.S. businesses
$320 billion a year, equivalent to the annual value of U.S.
exports to Asia, according to a report by the Commission on the
Theft of American Intellectual Property, a group of former U.S.
officials.
GLOBAL PROBLEM
China's Vice Minister of the General Administration of China
Customs, Zou Zhiwu, said both countries need to work together to
effectively curb the movement of counterfeit products.
"IPR infringement is a global issue involving not only the
process of production and export, but also that of import and
circulation," he said. "Enforcement agencies around the world
should work more closely to crack down (on) these illegal
activities."
The operation took place at ports in the United States and
China. The main U.S. ports involved were Anchorage, Cincinnati,
Los Angeles and Newark. In China the primary ports were Beijing,
Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen.
Chinese and American customs officials did not work together
physically, but acted on shared information and tips, officials
said.
The single arrest was that of an American citizen who
imported counterfeit Dr Dre headphones and sold them on
Craigslist. He was arrested in the New Orleans area after
Chinese customs passed on a tip to U.S. officials.
"The fight against criminal counterfeiters overseas presents
a great deal of challenges to U.S. law enforcement," said Daniel
Ragsdale, deputy director of Immigration and Customs
Enforcement. "But it is a fight we are committed to and through
the international partnerships we forge with foreign customs and
law enforcement agencies, we are making an impact."
the largest previous bilateral operation conducted by the
United States was with French Customs over a six-month period.
In that operation, officials made 470 seizures of electronic
components like semiconductors, memory cards and computer
storage devices.
(Reporting by Deborah Charles; editing by Alistair Bell and
Christopher Wilson)