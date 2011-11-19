NUSA DUA, Indonesia Nov 19 Chinese
Premier Wen Jiabao told U.S. President Barack Obama on Saturday
that China will strengthen the flexibility of the yuan's
exchange rate, and that it had already achieved notable success
in exchange rate reform, state media reported.
Wen said China was closely observing changes in the yuan's
exchange rate and will continue steady reforms, Xinhua news
agency cited him as telling Obama on the Indonesian resort
island of Bali.
Wen said that from late September to early November,
offshore forwards markets showed "expectations of a depreciation
in the renminbi exchange rate."
He said: "This has not been determined by people but is a
response of the market to the renminbi exchange rate."
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Neil Fullick;
Additional reporting by Chris Buckley in Beijing)