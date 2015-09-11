BEIJING, Sept 11 China's Foreign Ministry on Friday called on the United States to stop its "groundless accusations" after America's top intelligence official said the country must beef up cyber security against China.

Foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei was responding to testimony to a congressional committee on Thursday by the director of national intelligence, James Clapper, on Beijing's conduct in cyberspace, just weeks before Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a state visit to Washington. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Writing by Michael Martina)