BEIJING, March 20 China's Defence Ministry on
Friday denied that it had anything to do with a cyber attack on
Register.com, a unit of Web.com, following a report in the
Financial Times that the FBI was looking into the Chinese
military's involvement.
"The relevant criticism that China's military participated
in Internet hacking is to play the same old tune, and is totally
baseless," the ministry said in a fax to Reuters in response to
a question about the story.
According to the Financial Times, hackers apparently have
had access to Register.com's network for about a year, but the
attack did not disrupt or result in theft of client
data.
It is not clear what the Chinese military would be looking
for or what it would gain from Register.com's data.
Register.com says on its website it manages more than 2.5
million domain names, and also provides web management and
design services.
China and the United States regularly accuse each other of
hacking attacks.
The ministry repeated the government's standard line that
China is one of the world's biggest victims of hacking.
"The Chinese government has all along resolutely opposed and
dealt with in accordance with the law Internet hacking and other
relevant criminal activities, and the Chinese military has never
been involved in or participated in any activities to steal
commercial secrets online," it added.
The United States needs to "give a clear explanation" to the
world of its theft of secrets and online surveillance "and not
make thoughtless remarks about other people", the ministry said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)