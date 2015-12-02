BEIJING Dec 2 China's official Xinhua news
agency said on Wednesday that an investigation into a massive
U.S. computer breach last year that affected more than 22
million federal workers found the hacking attack was criminal,
not state-sponsored.
In an article about a meeting between top U.S. and Chinese
officials on cyber security issues held in Washington, Xinhua
said the breach at the United States Office of Personnel
Management (OPM) was among the cases discussed.
The report did not give details of who conducted the
investigation, or whether U.S. and Chinese officials both agreed
with the conclusion.
The U.S. Embassy in Beijing referred Reuters to the
Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security in
Washington for comment on the talks.
The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's
Internet regulator, did not immediately reply to a Reuters
request for comment.
OPM has been under scrutiny from lawmakers and the public
ever since it disclosed earlier this year that it had fallen
victim to two cyber attacks, which officials have privately
linked to Chinese hackers.
The intrusions exposed sensitive personal information,
including names, Social Security numbers and addresses of more
than 22 million current and former federal employees and
contractors, in addition to 5.6 million fingerprints.
Top U.S. and Chinese officials convened this week in
Washington for the first round of cyber security talks following
the signing of a bilateral anti-hacking accord in September.
The talks on Tuesday and Wednesday are seen as potentially
significant in establishing acceptable norms for cyber
espionage.
It also marks an ongoing effort to repair bilateral
relations after China withdrew from a working group last year in
response to the U.S. indictment of five members of its military
on charges it hacked six U.S. companies.
