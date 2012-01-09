BEIJING Jan 9 China's Ministry of Defence
on Monday warned the United States to be "careful in its words
and actions", and said it was closely monitoring the impact of a
new U.S. defence strategy that gives more emphasis to responding
to China's rise.
The statement from the Ministry of Defence spokesman Geng
Yansheng was Beijing's fullest reaction so far to the new
Pentagon strategy unveiled last week.
"We have noted that the United States issued this guide to
its defence strategy, and we will closely observe the impact
that U.S. military strategic adjustment has on the Asia-Pacific
region and on global security developments," Geng said in a
statement issued on the ministry's website (www.mod.gov.cn).
"The accusations levelled at China by the U.S. side in this
document are totally baseless," said Geng, who added that the
United States should be "careful in its words and actions."
The United States unveiled a defence strategy last week to
boost strength in Asia, in an attempt to counter China's growing
ability to check U.S. power in the region.
Under the new strategy, the United States will maintain
large bases in Japan and South Korea, and deploy U.S. Marines,
navy ships and aircraft to Australia's Northern Territory.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)