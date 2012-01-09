BEIJING Jan 9 China's Ministry of Defence on Monday warned the United States to be "careful in its words and actions", and said it was closely monitoring the impact of a new U.S. defence strategy that gives more emphasis to responding to China's rise.

The statement from the Ministry of Defence spokesman Geng Yansheng was Beijing's fullest reaction so far to the new Pentagon strategy unveiled last week.

"We have noted that the United States issued this guide to its defence strategy, and we will closely observe the impact that U.S. military strategic adjustment has on the Asia-Pacific region and on global security developments," Geng said in a statement issued on the ministry's website (www.mod.gov.cn).

"The accusations levelled at China by the U.S. side in this document are totally baseless," said Geng, who added that the United States should be "careful in its words and actions."

The United States unveiled a defence strategy last week to boost strength in Asia, in an attempt to counter China's growing ability to check U.S. power in the region.

Under the new strategy, the United States will maintain large bases in Japan and South Korea, and deploy U.S. Marines, navy ships and aircraft to Australia's Northern Territory. (Reporting by Chris Buckley, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)